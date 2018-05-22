BETHPAGE AIR SHOW

15th anniversary of 2018 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) --
Prepare to witness skilled pilots executing high-flying, jaw-dropping stunts this Memorial Day Weekend!

On May 26-27, the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach will go daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The main attraction features the United States Navy Blue Angels, along with other countless amazing performers.

Keep in mind this show has easily seen 200,000 people fill up the beach on a single day, so get there early! Jones Beach recommends bringing sunscreen, earplugs, cameras, bags, backpacks and coolers.

Kites are prohibited. These can easily distract the performers. No pets, unless it's an aid for the handicapped.

For more details, visit http://bethpageairshow.com/.

