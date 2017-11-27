Winter's Eve to launch holiday season on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The 18th annual Winter's Eve at Lincoln Square kicks off the holiday season on the Upper West Side on Monday night.
It's New York City's largest holiday festival featuring music, food, dancing and fun.
The celebration begins with the lighting of the Upper West Side Holiday Tree in Dante Park at Broadway and 63rd Street at 5:30 p.m.
Micky Dolenz, the voice of The Monkees, will headline this year's ceremony. Amy Freeze will lead the tree lighting ceremony and help light up the Upper West Side.
We'll broadcast and stream the ceremony live during Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m.
More than 30 area restaurants and eateries will also offer food tastings at 3 outdoor locations between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
For more information about the festival, please visit winterseve.nyc