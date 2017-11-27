HOLIDAY

Winter's Eve to launch holiday season on the Upper West Side

Tree lighting at Lincoln Square for the Winter's Eve celebration on the Upper West Side in 2016.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The 18th annual Winter's Eve at Lincoln Square kicks off the holiday season on the Upper West Side on Monday night.

It's New York City's largest holiday festival featuring music, food, dancing and fun.

The celebration begins with the lighting of the Upper West Side Holiday Tree in Dante Park at Broadway and 63rd Street at 5:30 p.m.

Micky Dolenz, the voice of The Monkees, will headline this year's ceremony. Amy Freeze will lead the tree lighting ceremony and help light up the Upper West Side.

We'll broadcast and stream the ceremony live during Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m.

More than 30 area restaurants and eateries will also offer food tastings at 3 outdoor locations between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

For more information about the festival, please visit winterseve.nyc
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventschristmasholidaywinters evetree lightingLincoln SquareUpper West SideNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Secret Santa pays off layaway orders at Toys R Us
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
Nintendo's SNES Classic back at Best Buy
Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
More holiday
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bowery Mission serves up meals on Thanksgiving
National Action Network honors wrongfully accused man on Thanksgiving
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through Manhattan
Eyewitness News Update
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Nurse leaving work stabbed in hospital parking lot
Police search for gunman after gun goes off at mall
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
Report: Women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy
Family carjacked in driveway after Thanksgiving vacation
Porn website opens pop-up shop in NYC
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
Show More
Traffic nightmare for drivers heading to LaGuardia Airport
Driver's thumb severed while defending passengers
MTA bus catches fire in the Bronx
12-year-old cancer survivor makes Carnegie Hall debut
Hundreds crowd Nike store on rumors of new shoe release
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos