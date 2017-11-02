New York City is installing dozens of concrete barriers along the West Side jogging/bike path where a driver mowed down pedestrians earlier this week in what officials called a deliberate act of terror.The NYC Department of Transportation said it's putting the blockers in 57 different spots along the path, which runs along the western side of Manhattan near the Hudson River. They'll start at 59th Street and go all of the way down to the end of the path near the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.The placement of the barriers began Thursday -- two days after the truck attack.They're being positioned diagonally in a way so that bikes can get through but vehicles cannot.There was otherwise nothing preventing a vehicle from driving on the bike path. Concrete barriers were also placed along the sidewalk on Seventh Avenue in Times Square after a man drove a car down the sidewalk earlier this year, also with the intent of hitting people.Eight people were killed and 13 people were injured in the terror incident.