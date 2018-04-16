Connecticut man pleads guilty to murdering his parents

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. --
A Connecticut man who police say killed his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their wills has pleaded guilty to two murder counts in a deal that calls for a 55-year prison sentence.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kyle Navin entered the pleas in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, a day before his trial was to begin. Sentencing is set for June 29.

Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, of Easton, were found shot to death in October 2015 in a wooded area of Weston. Court documents say they were upset about their son's behavior and drug use, and planned to cut him out of their wills.

Kyle Navin's girlfriend, Jennifer Valiente, is expected to be sentenced to eight years in prison later this month after pleading guilty to hindering prosecution.
