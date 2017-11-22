A Connecticut woman who was ordered to return to her native Guatemala has been granted a stay of her deportation order.An attorney for Miriam Martinez-Lemus said Wednesday an immigration judge granted an emergency stay of removal so a motion can be filed in the case. Martinez-Lemus won't face deportation until the appeal is heard.The mother of two had been denied a stay of deportation on Monday. She was ordered to board a plane bound for Guatemala, but instead went to her Stamford home.Martinez-Lemus left the country 25 years ago during violent political unrest.Her daughters are U.S. citizens. The family says one daughter requires constant care for Type 1 diabetes.Martinez-Lemus tells The Hartford Courant she feels "stronger now because I am doing something to remain with my daughters."