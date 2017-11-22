Connecticut mom ordered back to Guatemala granted an emergency stay of deportation

STAMFORD, Conn --
A Connecticut woman who was ordered to return to her native Guatemala has been granted a stay of her deportation order.

An attorney for Miriam Martinez-Lemus said Wednesday an immigration judge granted an emergency stay of removal so a motion can be filed in the case. Martinez-Lemus won't face deportation until the appeal is heard.

The mother of two had been denied a stay of deportation on Monday. She was ordered to board a plane bound for Guatemala, but instead went to her Stamford home.

Martinez-Lemus left the country 25 years ago during violent political unrest.

Her daughters are U.S. citizens. The family says one daughter requires constant care for Type 1 diabetes.

Martinez-Lemus tells The Hartford Courant she feels "stronger now because I am doing something to remain with my daughters."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deportationICEimmigrationStamford
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Sidewalk sheds up for more than a decade plague NYC
Republican Congressman apologizes for nude photo
Prosecutors: Man ejaculated into co-worker's water bottles
$58K payback after homeless man uses last $20 to help stranger
WATCH: Con Ed crews helping Puerto Rico send T-Giving wishes
4 students burned during science experiment
What you need to know: Thanksgiving parade balloon event
FDNY firefighter makes remarkable comeback
Show More
Trump SoHo to lose Trump name amid reports of troubles
Threats force schools to postpone Thanksgiving football game
NJ woman posts autopsy photos on social media
Immigrant family makes Thanksgiving plea to ICE officials
Man to launch a rocket to prove Earth is flat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
More Photos