Construction worker rescued in Brooklyn

WINGATE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Rescue crews pulled a construction worker to safety after a building collapse in the Wingate section of Brooklyn.

Fire Department says a vacant, 100-year-old building under deconstruction partially collapsed, trapping the worker under debris in the basement.

It happened in the 400 block of Rutland Road just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say the worker had been on the first floor when it collapsed under him.

He was trapped in the rubble, under a beam and other debris, about ten feet below the surface for nearly an hour and a half.

Officials say he was conscious when rescued. Paramedics say he is listed in critical but stable condition.
