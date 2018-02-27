Construction worker rescued in Brooklyn

Rescue crews pulled a construction worker to safety after a building collapse in the Wingate section of Brooklyn.Fire Department says a vacant, 100-year-old building under deconstruction partially collapsed, trapping the worker under debris in the basement.It happened in the 400 block of Rutland Road just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.Officials say the worker had been on the first floor when it collapsed under him.He was trapped in the rubble, under a beam and other debris, about ten feet below the surface for nearly an hour and a half.Officials say he was conscious when rescued. Paramedics say he is listed in critical but stable condition.