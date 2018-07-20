Construction workers find human remains in abandoned Harlem building

(Credit: Shutterstock)

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Construction workers removing asbestos from an abandoned building in Manhattan found human remains at the site Friday morning.

The grisly discovery was made on the fourth floor of the building on West 125th Street around 9 a.m.

The workers reportedly found a femur and a leg.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be provided as they are released.

