A convenience store worker from New Jersey was arrested for allegedly stealing a million dollar lottery ticket from its owner.A customer reportedly presented the winning scratch-off lottery ticket to Rayham Sorwar, 36, of Edison. Instead of presenting the customer with a claim for her $1 million prize, investigators say Sorwar took the ticket and gave her two other tickets stating that the two tickets were her winnings.Sorwar's wife then tried to cash the winning ticket at the Lottery Commission in Lawrenceville in September, causing officials to become suspicious and launch an investigation.Sorwar was later arrested. He is due in court mid-February.The rightful owner of the lottery ticket has been paid her winnings.----------