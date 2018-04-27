Convicted cop killer Herman Bell will walk out of prison a free man, after serving more than 40 years behind bars.Officer Waverly Jones along with Officer Joseph Piagentini were shot to death in a Harlem housing project in 1971. They had been responding to a 911 call, but it was an ambush. Piagentini was tortured and shot 22 times. He was shot as he begged for his life.Bell was convicted of two counts of murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.PBA president Patrick Lynch joined the families of the murdered police officers last month."In both of these cases, these hero police officers Waverly Jones and Harry Ryman, were doing what officers do every day, helping people fighting crime. If either of these crimes were committed today, both of these cop killers would have been sentenced to life without the chance of parole," Lynch said.Both families presented their victim impact statements to the parole board, but they found Bell not to be a risk anymore. This was his eighth attempt at gaining parole.He was set to be released earlier this month, but a lawsuit delayed his release until a judge threw it out.Lynch says the parole system and "accountable only to prisoners.""I'm obviously vehemently against his being released based on his crime," said Commissioner James O'Neill, NYPD. "What he did to Officer Piagentini is not a crime that is worthy of parole and he should be spending the rest of his life in prison."Lynch will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Bell's release and his dissatisfaction with the parole system.Meantime, Bell is expected to be released by 5 p.m. Friday.----------