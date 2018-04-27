Convicted cop killer Herman Bell will walk out of prison a free man Friday after serving more than 40 years behind bars.Officers Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini were shot to death in a Harlem housing project in 1971. They had been responding to a 911 call, but it was an ambush by Bell and two other members of the Black Liberation Army.Jones died instantly, but Piagentini was tortured and shot 22 times, murdered as he begged for his life.Bell, now 70, was convicted of two counts of murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. It was the most serious penalty in those days.PBA president Patrick Lynch joined the families of the murdered police officers last month."In both of these cases, these hero police officers...were doing what officers do every day, helping people fighting crime," he said. "If either of these crimes were committed today, both of these cop killers would have been sentenced to life without the chance of parole."Both families presented their victim impact statements to the parole board, but they found Bell not to be a risk anymore. This was his eighth attempt at gaining parole."The parole board has chosen to release one of the most dangerous criminals of our time, Herman Bell," said Diane Piagentini, officer's widow. "They were assassinated only because they wore the blue uniform, no other reason."Bell was set to be released earlier this month, but a lawsuit delayed his release until a judge threw it out.Lynch said the parole system is "accountable only to prisoners.""I'm obviously vehemently against his being released based on his crime," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said. "What he did to Officer Piagentini is not a crime that is worthy of parole, and he should be spending the rest of his life in prison."Bell is expected to be released by 5 p.m. Friday from the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, Ulster County.----------