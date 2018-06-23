CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Cop uses his badge to intimidate daughter's boyfriend

Findings of an internal investigation by the Lorain Police Department shows officer John Kovach's actions were unwarranted during a traffic stop of his daughter's boyfriend. The veteran officer has been fired for his actions. (KTRK)

LORAIN, Ohio --
A police officer in Ohio has been fired for using his badge to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend.

The incident was caught on camera.

It started as a traffic stop which his superiors say never should have happened.

WJW-TV reported that veteran officer John Kovach did not approve of his daughter's relationship with her boyfriend.

Kovach pulled over a car driven by his daughter's boyfriend. He is with another female passenger in the front seat. What he did not realize was that his daughter was also in the car -- in the back seat.

When Kovach threatened to give the female passenger a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt, the girl's mother confronted him and threatened to call 911.

Investigators say when Kovach realized his daughter was in the car, he ordered her to get out of the vehicle.

She confronted her father about him using his badge and uniform to intimidate her and her friends.

An internal investigation by Lorain police found that the traffic stop was unwarranted and that he violated the department's standards of conduct during the entire incident.

As a result, the 26-year veteran officer was fired.

Kovach is now appealing his dismissal.

