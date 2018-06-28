SUBWAY CRIME

Couple behind knifepoint robberies at subway stations in NYC

The robberies happened in Manhattan and Queens.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are looking for two people behind knifepoint robberies in Queens subway stations.

Both robberies happened last week.

In one, the suspects asked for a MetroCard swipe at the Court Square G train station before pulling out a knife and rifling through the victim's pockets.

Police also said they stole a man's wallet last Friday at the 77th Street and Broadway 7 train station taking off with $2, credit cards and ID cards.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).


