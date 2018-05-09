Court tosses conviction in DWI accident that killed Nassau County officer

MINEOLA, Long Island --
A state appeals court has tossed the manslaughter conviction of a Long Island man whose drunken driving accident, prosecutors say, triggered another accident that led to the death of a Nassau County police officer.

The panel on Wednesday ruled that too much time had passed between the original accident caused by James Ryan and the death of Police Officer Joseph Olivieri.

Authorities say Olivieri was struck and killed by a vehicle while responding to the initial accident caused by a drunken Ryan in 2012.

Ryan was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison after being convicted in 2016 of manslaughter, vehicular homicide and other charges.

Ryan's lawyer told Newsday the DA had gone too far in blaming Ryan for the death.

The DA's office said it's reviewing its options.

