Crews on scene of water main break on Lower East Side

Crews are on the scene of a water main break on the Lower East Side.It happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Montgomery Street.The FDNY, NYPD, Con Edison Steam, DEP and the Sanitation Department are all at the scene.DEP is currently in the process of shutting down valves to contain the water flow. There may have been some street undermining.Sanitation is in the process of de-icing the area.The M22 bus has been re-routed. Madison Street is closed between Montgomery and Gouverneur Street.There are no reports of injuries or evacuations.