CrimeStoppers: Man wanted in 9-home Brooklyn burglary spree

SOUTH BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
The NYPD is looking for the man they say is responsible for at least nine home burglaries in the South Brooklyn area spanning a period of about five months.

Detectives with the 61st Precinct say the crimes began in late August 2017.

The individual often tried to enter the homes through rear windows, at times breaking or damaging windows to gain entry, according to police.

Once inside, police said the man would often steal jewelry and money before fleeing the residence.

On December 29, 2017, police said the individual struck two homes on the same block in the evening.

Based on the dates of the crimes, police are attributing it to this individual. It appears the man would work in clusters, striking multiple homes over a couple days, then waiting until the next month to strike again.

Surveillance video from one incident December 30, 2017, shows the suspect sneaking into a home through a back entrance. Police said the suspect damaged a rear door to gain entry.
Police say this man has struck at least nine times in Brooklyn


Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1800-577-TIPS for a $2,500 reward.
