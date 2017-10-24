  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Criminal complaint in fatal Brooklyn home invasion of elderly couple reveals disturbing details

By
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
There are dramatic new developments in a deadly home invasion in Brooklyn.

The police case paints a picture of betrayal by a young man and his aunt who worked as a home health aide to the elderly couple.

Police and prosecutors say that Duane Blackwood and at least one other accomplice, a man who is not yet named or in custody, threatened to kill 100-year-old Ethilene Thompson, as her 91-year-old husband lay dying in the next room.

Police say they have abundant surveillance camera video that shows Blackwood and the other man with things they'd stolen from the house, including $5,000.

But police say that the person who came up with the idea, who is now charged with murder, assault, and burglary, is Suzette Troutman, who passed herself off as Ms. Thompson's friend and occasional caregiver.

"She was a quiet woman, you know, very quiet," Troutman's neighbor said. "I usually see her go to work, come back home, support the family."



The criminal complaint filed after Troutman's arrest says that the two men restrained Waldiman Thompson with a cord of some kind and put a sheet over him.

He would soon die from a heart attack.

PHOTOS: Scene of deadly home invasion in Brooklyn


They restrained Ethilene with a belt, she survived and even escaped from her restraints as the two men were leaving.

It is not clear if Troutman was in the home during the violent robbery, but police say she drove the getaway car.

"Do you think of her in those terms at all?" Eyewitness News Reporter Jim Dolan asked.

"No not at all, not at all," Troutman's neighbor said. "But, looks are deceiving."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
home invasionelder abuserobberyBedford StuyvesantBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
12 cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in Queens
School bus accident in NJ sends several children and adults to hospital
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
Lord & Taylor sells landmark Fifth Avenue store
Uber driver escapes just before LIRR train hits car on tracks
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in NY area
Teacher apologizes after telling Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
Show More
US considers higher entry fees at 17 popular national parks
Exclusive look at new floodgates for NYC tunnels
NYC mayor: Subway homeless is my problem
FBI releases documents on 2012 Newtown school shooting
5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos