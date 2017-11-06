Reports out of Texas are devastating. The people of Sutherland Springs need our prayers right now.— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) November 5, 2017
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's tweet, in which he said, "The people of Sutherland Springs need our prayers right now" was met with responses from celebrities, academics and others.
Paul Ryan is the Speaker of the House. He can offer laws and regulations to end this, but he offers thoughts and prayers instead.— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) November 5, 2017
What, honestly, are you praying FOR? https://t.co/FXKvNS0wvk— Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) November 5, 2017
At this point, "thoughts and prayers" just means "shut up and take it"— Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) November 5, 2017
You do know they were in a church, right? Prayers don’t stop bullets.— jeff pehrson (@setjeff) November 5, 2017
Actor Jimmi Simpson called out Ryan specifically, tweeting "your actions could've prevented it."
They need sympathy and hope, sir. Prayers can’t heal the devastation of lost children.— Jimmi Simpson (@jimmisimpson) November 5, 2017
But your actions could’ve prevented it.
Stop the NRA. https://t.co/LBr09rsjPj
The hashtags #guncontrol and #guncontrolnow were also trending in cities around the U.S.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called for action against "letting the NRA control this country's gun policies."
May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2017
How many more people must die at churches or concerts or schools before we stop letting the @NRA control this country's gun policies?— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 5, 2017
Former President Barack Obama also called on people to think about what steps they can take to reduce violence.
We grieve with all the families in Sutherland Springs harmed by this act of hatred, and we’ll stand with the survivors as they recover...— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2017
May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2017
At least 26 people were killed and 20 others injured when a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church during Sunday morning services.
The shooter. identified as Devin Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, Texas, is also dead.