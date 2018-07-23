MILFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --A homeowner in Connecticut recovering from Superstorm Sandy now has to deal with another setback.
The homeowner in Milford was trying get his repaired house onto elevated pilings when it fell.
It appeared construction workers did not line the house up properly and it crashed to the ground.
One worker was taken to the hospital with a wrist injury. No one else was hurt.
There is no word on whether the house can be repaired.
