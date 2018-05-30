CT man trying to meet woman from dating website robbed by teens

(Shutterstock photo)

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut --
Police say a Connecticut man who thought he was meeting a woman from a dating website was instead robbed by two teenagers.

The 35-year-old Wallingford man told police he went to a New Haven home Saturday night to see a woman named "Kristen" that he met on the website "Plenty of Fish."

The man went to the back door of the home and was confronted by two males, one of them armed with a knife. The men fought with the victim before stealing his cellphone, cash and credit cards.

Police say the men forced the victim into his own car and said they were going to an ATM, but he was able to open the door and escape.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

