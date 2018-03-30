Connecticut state trooper killed in crash between cruiser, tractor-trailer

EMBED </>More Videos

Trooper First Class Kevin Miller, a 19-year veteran, was killed Thursday afternoon.

Eyewitness News
TOLLAND, Connecticut (WABC) --
Flags are flying at half-staff across Connecticut Friday in honor of a veteran state trooper.

He was killed in an accident while on duty.

Trooper First Class Kevin Miller, a 19-year veteran, was killed Thursday afternoon on interstate 84 in Tolland.

Authorities say he died in a collision between his cruiser and a tractor-trailer.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer killedtraffic fatalitiesConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge arrested, accused of stealing woman's underwear
Person-of-interest in death of Bronx father of 3
President Trump says U.S. troops will leave Syria 'very soon'
Hofstra students to hold protest over Jefferson statue
US set to request five years of social media history for all visa applicants
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tenn.
Steven Spielberg does not want burger named after him
Exclusive: Special agents take down suspected MS-13 gang members
Show More
Mother facing threat of deportation takes sanctuary in UWS church
Exclusive: Grandmother mauled in pit bull attack speaks out
Ten Commandments tablet smashed at church in Jersey City
Legal fight leaves man stuck in Mexico while wife battles cancer in Brooklyn
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
More News
Top Video
Wheels to see at the NY Auto Show
Judge arrested, accused of stealing woman's underwear
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Person-of-interest in death of Bronx father of 3
More Video