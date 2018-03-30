TOLLAND, Connecticut (WABC) --Flags are flying at half-staff across Connecticut Friday in honor of a veteran state trooper.
He was killed in an accident while on duty.
Trooper First Class Kevin Miller, a 19-year veteran, was killed Thursday afternoon on interstate 84 in Tolland.
Authorities say he died in a collision between his cruiser and a tractor-trailer.
There's no word yet on what caused the crash.
