Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced another major effort aimed at stopping the violent MS-13 gang on Long Island.Cuomo says just locking them up is not the answer."Let's stop the young people from getting caught in the gang pipeline to begin with," he said.At a news conference in Brentwood, he said the solution is to stop the recruitment.He announced legislation that will give $18.5 million to help in the fight against MS-13, investing in community programs as well as social, educational and mental health services.Cuomo said MS-13 is preying on children coming from Central America, many of whom have no family.Of the funding, $16 million will support the expansion of after-school programs, case management services and job opportunities for vulnerable youth, as well as community and local law enforcement initiatives to prevent gang involvement. A total of $2.5 million in funding will also support the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative and SNUG street outreach on Long Island, which provide law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations with resources to help combat gun and gang violence using proven, evidence-based strategies."New York will not tolerate the monstrous acts and fear that MS-13 has brought to our communities, and by focusing on educating and protecting our young residents, we are furthering our efforts to drive out these violent criminals," Cuomo said. "The launch of this comprehensive plan invests in critical programming to help stomp out gang recruitment, engage young men and women during and after school, and help protect New Yorkers from being victimized, as we work to eliminate MS-13's presence in this state for good."----------