  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

MS-13 on Long Island: Cuomo announces $18.5 million investment in gang fight

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --
Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced another major effort aimed at stopping the violent MS-13 gang on Long Island.

Cuomo says just locking them up is not the answer.

"Let's stop the young people from getting caught in the gang pipeline to begin with," he said.

At a news conference in Brentwood, he said the solution is to stop the recruitment.

He announced legislation that will give $18.5 million to help in the fight against MS-13, investing in community programs as well as social, educational and mental health services.

Cuomo said MS-13 is preying on children coming from Central America, many of whom have no family.

Of the funding, $16 million will support the expansion of after-school programs, case management services and job opportunities for vulnerable youth, as well as community and local law enforcement initiatives to prevent gang involvement. A total of $2.5 million in funding will also support the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative and SNUG street outreach on Long Island, which provide law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations with resources to help combat gun and gang violence using proven, evidence-based strategies.

"New York will not tolerate the monstrous acts and fear that MS-13 has brought to our communities, and by focusing on educating and protecting our young residents, we are furthering our efforts to drive out these violent criminals," Cuomo said. "The launch of this comprehensive plan invests in critical programming to help stomp out gang recruitment, engage young men and women during and after school, and help protect New Yorkers from being victimized, as we work to eliminate MS-13's presence in this state for good."

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gangms-13 ganggang violenceandrew cuomoSuffolk CountyBrentwood
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Residents zip tied in terrifying NYC home invasion
Woman found dismembered in Brooklyn park identified
Lawsuit: Penn ignored student's pleas for help before suicide
Dad allegedly killed 5-year-old son by hitting him repeatedly: Affidavit
Tim Fleischer assaulted during story
Algerian military plane crashes after takeoff, killing 257
House Speaker Paul Ryan won't run for re-election
Man shot during beef over Slim Jim at gas station
Show More
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Missing North Carolina teen found, 44-year-old man arrested
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Trump says 'missiles coming' against Syria
WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg testimony before Congress
More News