Gov. Cuomo heads to Puerto Rico to assist with Hurricane Maria recovery

Gov. Cuomo left for Puerto Rico to assist with the hurricane recovery efforts.

Governor Andrew Cuomo headed to Puerto Rico Sunday as New York continues to assist with Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.

New York is sending another team of utility experts to help repair the island's power system.

This is Cuomo's third trip to Puerto Rico since the hurricane.

"We believe this is a crucial time for Puerto Rico long-term," said Cuomo. "They have the financial oversight board, they have a significant loss to their economy and they're still battling back from Hurricane Maria."

Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Torres traveled to the island with the governor to see the recovery progress.

RELATED: WATCH: 7 questions for Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello

