Governor Andrew Cuomo will visit Puerto Rico on Saturday for the third time since Hurricane Maria devastated the island.He left from JFK Airport on Saturday morning to oversee the recovery efforts.Before Governor Cuomo left, he spoke about New York's continued effort to help Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria struck in September.More than 700 personnel from New York, including medical staff, have been deployed to the island.Governor Cuomo also told reporters that he believes it's time for the U.S. government to step up."The federal government should be ashamed of itself in the way they've handled this," Governor Cuomo said. "Puerto Rico has not gotten the care and the attention that they deserve. The people of Puerto Rico are American citizens."He is expected to return to New York on Saturday evening.