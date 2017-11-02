Gov. Cuomo, Puerto Rico governor to discuss hurricane relief, tour Superstorm Sandy sites

Puerto Rico's governor will discuss hurricane relief with Gov. Cuomo.

Puerto Rico's governor will be in New York Thursday to discuss aid for the island after Hurricane Maria, and tour areas hit hardest by Superstorm Sandy.

Governor Ricardo Rossello will meet with Governor Andrew Cuomo .

After canceling a controversial $300 million dollar contract to restore power to the Island, Rossello is reaching out to the governors of New York and Florida for help in the recovery effort as part of the mutual aid network among public utilities.

The two will also take an aerial tour of the areas impacted by Sandy.

Rossello was back in Washington Wednesday, his second trip in just two weeks, asking lawmakers for their help in supporting a supplemental aid package to rebuild the island.

Cuomo has twice visited Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria and has faulted the federal response to the storm. He has said far too many people remain without power or clean water. Cuomo has said he'll commit New York aid to helping the U.S. territory recover in any way he can.

The state has already sent hundreds of personnel and tons of supplies to assist recovery efforts.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
