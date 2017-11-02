Gov. Andrew Cuomo to meet with Puerto Rico governor to discuss hurricane relief

Puerto Rico's governor will discuss hurricane relief with Gov. Cuomo.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Puerto Rico's Governor will be in New York Thursday to discuss aid for the island, and tour areas hit hardest by Superstorm Sandy.

Governor Ricardo Rossello will meet with Governor Andrew Cuomo .

After canceling a controversial $300 million dollar contract to restore power to the Island, Rossello is reaching out to the governors of New York and Florida for help in the recovery effort as part of the mutual aid network among public utilities.

The two will also take an aerial tour of the areas impacted by Sandy.

Rossello was back in Washington Wednesday, his second trip in just two weeks, asking lawmakers for their help in supporting a supplemental aid package to rebuild the island.
