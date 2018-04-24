Dramatic cell phone video captured the moment a father dropped his baby off a second-story balcony into the arms of a Minnesota firefighter during a fire.The 3-month-old baby's father said the family was sleeping in their apartment in North St. Paul Sunday afternoon when the infant's crying woke him up.He said there was too much smoke in the hallway, so he turned to the balcony."He came out, baby in arms," North St. Paul Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Kalis said. "I got underneath and said, 'Let her go, we're ready.' He dropped her. I caught her and passed her off to another fire fighter to check her out."Both dad and baby were checked out and are OK.----------