STABBING

Dad fatally stabbed as daughter sits in lap in Los Angeles restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

The man who was stabbed in the neck while dining with his wife and young daughter at a Ventura restaurant has died from his injuries, police said.

VENTURA, California --
A homeless man was charged Friday with murder in a random attack on a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.

Jamal Jackson, 49, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Anthony Mele. He was being held in Ventura County jail on a $1.5 million bail. It's unclear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Mele and his wife were eating dinner with their daughter Wednesday at Aloha Steakhouse in Ventura. The girl was sitting in her father's lap when prosecutors say Jackson walked up and stabbed Mele in the neck.

Prosecutor Richard Simon said patrons and a restaurant employee followed Jackson out of the restaurant, even though he still had the knife. They kept track of him until police arrived and arrested him.

Mele was taken to a hospital and died Thursday after being taken off life support.

"It's horrible," Simon said. "You don't think you're going to be killed when you go out to dinner at a nice restaurant with your family and you didn't do anything."

Simon said the two men had not interacted before the attack.

"He was just sitting there with his daughter in his lap," Simon said. "You're not supposed to die that way."

Mele's loved ones started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a funeral and to support his wife and daughter.

Mele's Facebook page was filled with photos of his daughter and said he was a manager at an AT&T store.

His killing prompted the Ventura City Council to increase police patrols in the area and add staff members to monitor security cameras, among other measures.

"We are extremely disheartened and infuriated by this criminal attack," Mayor Neal Andrews said in a statement. "We will not tolerate this in our community. Nothing is more important than the safety of our visitors, residents and businesses."

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 55 years in prison.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingrestaurantcrimearrestattackman attackedman killedmurderVenturaVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man holding daughter, 5, stabbed at Ventura restaurant
STABBING
Arrest made in murder of retired Jersey City teacher
Dad of kids killed by nanny 'hugged every' juror 'I could'
Nanny found guilty of murder in fatal stabbings of 2 children
Wheelchair-bound ex-MTA bus driver found stabbed to death
More stabbing
Top Stories
Baby killed in collision after driver runs red light
NYC streets go car-free
North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile testing
Man breaks into Taylor Swift's apartment, takes a shower
Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
Actress arrested in sex trafficking case
Neighborhood Eats: Unexpected concoctions at Krave It!
Harvey Weinstein wants access to his old email
Show More
Avicii, electronic dance music DJ, found dead at 28
NJ postal worker accused of stealing mail, identities
Locals, officials gather to oppose ferry maintenance site
1 hurt in FL school shooting; Suspect hid gun in guitar case
Good Samaritan uses baseball bat to rescue woman from burning car
More News