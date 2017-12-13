A man was fatally shot when a rifle being worked on at a Texas gun range accidentally fired.Police say 36-year-old Joshua Luke Cummings was shot in the head and died at the hospital.The shooting happened in front of the Hot Wells Gun Range on Highway 290 in Houston just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.Investigators say an employee of the gun range was working on a hunting rifle when it suddenly went off.At the same time, a customer had just gotten out of his car and was walking toward the building when he was hit.Hot Wells Gun Range issued a statement saying,The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the case is being referred to a grand jury.