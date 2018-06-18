Dad of 4 killed on Father's Day by suspected drunk driver on Staten Island

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on a Staten Island dad who was killed by a suspected drunk driver on Father's Day.

Eyewitness News
STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) --
A beloved father of four was killed on Father's Day by a suspected drunk driver.

32-year-old David Bloomer was fatally struck while walking just three blocks from his home on Staten Island.

It happened at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. Bloomer was crossing Tompkins Avenue when witnesses say a car veered sharply over to the other side of the street.

Bloomer was struck with such force, he was thrown fifty feet. As he lay dying, witnesses say several bystanders chased the car down and held the driver for police.

Bloomer lived in the nearby Stapleton Houses with his mother. He has two children and two stepchildren.

"That one was my heart, they took my heart away from me," said the victim's mother Darlene Bloomer, heartbroken and angry after her son's death.

"It's just crazy, it's crazy, why, only God can answer why," she said.

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old John Rudder, who is charged with manslaughter and DWI.

Rudder told police officers: "I had three drinks. I hit something back there. Don't worry about me. Go get the man please."

He was reportedly on probation for burglary last month at the time of the accident.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentpedestrian killeddrunk drivingdwiStapletonStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News