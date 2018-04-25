Dallas police officer dies day after shooting, 2nd still critical

042518-EWN-430A-dallas-officers-shot-vid (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas --
The mayor of Dallas confirmed Wednesday that a police officer died a day after a shooting that also wounded another officer and a home improvement store employee.

Mayor Mike Rawlings announced at a city council meeting that Officer Rogelio Santander succumbed to his wounds at a Dallas hospital. Santander had been with the police force for three years.

Another officer, Crystal Almeida, is in critical condition, as is a loss-prevention officer for Home Depot who also was shot Tuesday.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 29-year-old Armando Juarez, who was apprehended hours later following a police chase.

Juarez is being held at the Dallas County jail on a bond in excess of $1 million.

The charges against him include aggravated assault on a public servant, but they are expected to be upgraded in the wake of the officer's death.

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingu.s. & worldpolice officer killedTexas
