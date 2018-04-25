DALLAS, Texas --The mayor of Dallas confirmed Wednesday that a police officer died a day after a shooting that also wounded another officer and a home improvement store employee.
Mayor Mike Rawlings announced at a city council meeting that Officer Rogelio Santander succumbed to his wounds at a Dallas hospital. Santander had been with the police force for three years.
Another officer, Crystal Almeida, is in critical condition, as is a loss-prevention officer for Home Depot who also was shot Tuesday.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 29-year-old Armando Juarez, who was apprehended hours later following a police chase.
Juarez is being held at the Dallas County jail on a bond in excess of $1 million.
The charges against him include aggravated assault on a public servant, but they are expected to be upgraded in the wake of the officer's death.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts