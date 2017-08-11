Deadly apartment fire in Brooklyn caused by careless smoking, FDNY says

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan has the latest on a deadly apartment fire in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities say a deadly apartment fire in Brooklyn Thursday night was accidental, caused by careless smoking.

56-year-old Rupert Smith was killed in the blaze that broke out just after 10 p.m. in a six-story apartment building on Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights.

Investigators say the fire broke out in Smith's second-floor apartment and spread.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was out the second-floor window.

Once inside, firefighters found Smith in an apartment. He was unresponsive and had burns on his body.



Smith has a history of setting fires and that is part of the investigation, the FDNY said.

Residents had to quickly rush out to escape.

"By the time I went back in to grab my robe, the kids were coming back up because they were overtaken by the smoke," said Shatoya Killings. "So we had to make our way through the fire escape. But we couldn't get down because the ladder wasn't down so we had to stay at the bottom of the fire escape."

Four residents in the building were treated for smoke inhalation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
apartment fireCrown HeightsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Small plane with 3 on board crashes at end of runway
Jogger fatally struck by car at intersection, driver charged
Police: Intoxicated man urinated on family at concert
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Trump warns North Korea: Military solutions 'in place, locked and loaded'
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
High school football player killed by log during drill
Police investigating after NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
Show More
Body recovered after dad gives daughter his life vest following jet ski accident
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Update: Wedding venue's immediate closure disrupts two weddings
Hours-old baby found outside covered in ants
Overloaded power strip blamed for fire that killed grandmother
More News
Top Video
Trump warns North Korea: Military solutions 'in place, locked and loaded'
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $393M, Powerball now at $356M
Armed suspect targeting women in violent robberies
More Video