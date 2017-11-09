Deadly Brooklyn fire being investigated as possible arson

EMBED </>More Videos

A.J. Ross has the latest on a deadly fire in Dyker Heights.

Eyewitness News
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities are now investigating a deadly fire that killed two people in Brooklyn Thursday morning as a possible case of arson.

The flames broke out inside an apartment on 11th Avenue in Dyker Heights just after 7 a.m. The second-alarm fire, with heavy and thick black smoke, brought more than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene.

First responders discovered a 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman unresponsive on the third floor. They were both pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say another family that included a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old girl, were rushed to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Three firefighters were also injured during the blaze, with one of them suffering minor burns.

Investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of the blaze, but a forensic investigation is underway to determine if an accelerant was used.

The FDNY would not comment on whether the fire has been formally deemed suspicious, and the investigation will determine exactly where it started. Firefighters reportedly encountered heavy volume of fire in the hallway.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefatal fireDyker HeightsNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Jurors reach verdict in trial of Demetrius Blackwell
Man surrenders again in crash that killed popular DJ
Police: Woman murdered for turning down marriage proposal
ADL: 'Proud Anti-Semite' bumper sticker a sign of the times
More than 100 students, parents brawl outside high school
Local diner accused of cashing in on kids
No 911 call after boy's deadly reaction to grilled cheese
Feds: Professional bodybuilder tried to produce child porn
Show More
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
93-year-old World War II vet scores upset election win
Police: Man groped several girls on way to school
Thieves hand out donuts during armed robbery
FEMA looking to relocate Hurricane Maria survivors to NY
More News
Top Video
Adults-only mini golf at Times Square rooftop bar
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K gave him grilled cheese
Eyewitness News Update
Roy Halladay was flying plane low, witnesses say
More Video