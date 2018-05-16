  • LIVE VIDEO Newscopter 7 surveys storm damage

Deal to buy tickets leads to chokehold robbery on Upper East Side

Video shows the attack on the Upper East Side.

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
There is new video of a violent robbery in Manhattan.

Police say a woman agreed to meet up with the 21-year-old victim on East 92nd Street at 1st Avenue on the Upper East Side to buy tickets to an event.

While they were talking, a man came up behind the victim and placed him in a chokehold.

The woman took off while the man suspect dragged the victim to the ground and stole his cell phone.

The thief then took off in a black SUV.

The woman is described as Hispanic with dark colored hair and was last seen wearing a green long sleeved shirt and light blue jeans.

The man is described as Hispanic and was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a yellow metal necklace, a blue and white shirt, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

