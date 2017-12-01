Driver delivering Amazon packages caught on camera pooping in driveway

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver caught pooping in homeowner's driveway (KTRK)

SACRAMENTO, California --
A contracted Amazon driver in a marked U-Haul van was caught on camera making an unwanted delivery - human waste.

The deposit happened on a suburban Sacramento street in a quiet cul-de-sac.

The homeowner did not want to be interviewed on-camera, but shared home surveillance video captured this week showing the delivery driver making a human deposit on the curb, right next to his driveway.

Then the female driver ran back into the van before eventually taking off.

The driver was making a delivery for Amazon, but worked independently. Nevertheless, Amazon has taken responsibility for what happened. In a statement provided to KCRA-TV, the company says, "This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service providers. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages and we're in direct communication with the customer."

Amazon sent the customer a gift card. The victim wouldn't say how much it was for.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
caught on camerau.s. & world
Load Comments
Top Stories
Sources: Aaron Boone to be named next manager of Yankees
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Missing Florida teen found safe in New York
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Children of slain NYPD officer receive new home, debt free
Neighborhood Eats: Sushi with a South American twist
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Police: Suspected shoplifter dies after swallowing substance
Show More
Unsolved: Mom murdered execution-style in apartment stairwell
McDonald's manager gets $110K for tip on murder suspect
Sex abuse allegation at Long Island 'Massage Envy'
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
'Pharma Bro' may have to forfeit $2M Wu-Tang album
More News
Top Video
Children of slain NYPD officer receive new home, debt free
Best buys AFTER Black Friday
A 'Field Trip' to the brand new NFL Experience Times Square
Sandy Kenyon: There's nothing wonderful about 'Wonder Wheel'
More Video