62-year-old delivery man crushed by makeshift hoist at Brooklyn supermarket

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 62-year-old delivery man was killed when a makeshift hoist collapsed on top of him inside of a Brooklyn business Monday.

The incident happened around noon at KP Farm Market at 1887 Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush.

According to police, the man was delivering food to the basement of the building when the hoist somehow collapsed on top of him. It was initially reported to be a freight elevator, but the Department of Buildings' preliminary investigation determined it to be a makeshift hoist to raise and lower goods from the first floor to the basement of the supermarket.

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

DOB officials say the device was illegally installed and lacked the proper safeguards for use. The platform of the hoist fell while one of the workers was beneath it.

The DOB ordered the building owner to cease using the device.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and further enforcement actions will be taken once our investigation concludes.

