Detective dragged by stolen car in Brooklyn released from rehab

NYPD Detective Dalsh Veve left rehab in New Jersey almost a year after being dragged in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Dozens of police officers and medical workers lined up and cheered as NYPD Detective Dalsh Veve left Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange, New Jersey on Monday.

Detective Veve, 36, suffered serious injuries when a car in Brooklyn dragged him in June of last year.

Surveillance video captured an NYPD officer being dragged by a car, and then shows the driver running off.



Veve is married and has a 3-year-old daughter. He had nine years on the police force at the time of the incident.

The car was allegedly stolen by 15-year-old Justin Murrell.

Prosecutors have charged Murrell with attempted murder as an adult.

Murell has had 11 previous arrests, most recently for grand larceny on May 16, 2017. He was also charged with stealing a car in April 2017, burglary in 2016 and three separate robberies in 2015.

