NEW YORK (WABC) --An NYPD detective who suffered brain damage after being dragged by a stolen car is set to leave rehab.
Police Commissioner James O'Neill will be on hand as Detective Dalsh Veve leaves Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange, New Jersey.
Detective Veve, 36, suffered serious injuries when a car in Brooklyn dragged him in June of last year.
Veve is married and has a 3-year-old daughter. He had nine years on the police force at the time of the incident.
The car was allegedly stolen by 15-year-old Justin Murrell.
Prosecutors have charged Murrell with attempted murder as an adult.
Murell has had 11 previous arrests, most recently for grand larceny on May 16, 2017. He was also charged with stealing a car in April 2017, burglary in 2016 and three separate robberies in 2015.
