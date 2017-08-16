New York developer who plotted South America escape pleads guilty

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island --
A New York real estate developer caught trying to flee to South America following a fatal car crash in the Hamptons has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges.

Sean Ludwick faces a sentence of three to nine years in prison following his plea Tuesday. He also pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Prosecutors say Ludwick's blood-alcohol content was more than double the state's legal limit for driving.

The August 30, 2015, crash in Sag Harbor killed 53-year-old Paul Hansen.

Ludwick was free on bail when he was captured in Puerto Rico in 2016 negotiating to buy a $400,000 sailboat to flee to South America. An FBI agent moonlighting as a sailing instructor became suspicious and contacted authorities.
