Boy praised for helping sister during house fire

An eight-year-old boy received praised after his quick thinking helped save he and his sister during a house fire. (WMUR)

An eight-year-old boy is being praised by the local fire department after his quick thinking during a house fire.

Harrison Holt was named an honorary member of the Milan-Dummer Fire Department in Dummer, New Hampshire when he called 9-1-1 while carrying his baby sister out of their burning home and to their designated meeting area. His father, John Holt had just finished cutting the grass and was sitting in the living room when he began to smell smoke coming from their barn.

John Holt saw flames in the barn and grabbed a fire extinguisher.

"By the time I got down there, it was fairly out of control already," he said.

Harrison stepped into action, dialing for help and getting his sister out of the home.

Fire Chief Bud Chapman said this is a prime example of how important it is to teach children about fire safety.

The fire destroyed the home but everyone was able to make it out safely.

Read more about this story from WMUR.
