Disgruntled customer accused of throwing Molotov cocktail inside East Harlem bar

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has more on a disgruntled customer who is accused of throwing a Molotov covktail inside a bar in East Harlem.

Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
A disgruntled restaurant customer in East Harlem is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail inside a bar during business hours.

Luis Saquicili is charged with arson. Police say he was refused entry by the owner of the bar at Pinole Mexican Restaurant earlier this week because he was drunk.

Police say Saquicli returned to the bar hours later and threw the Molotov cocktail onto the floor.

A fire broke out, and fortunately no one was injured.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
molotov cocktailarsonarson investigationEast HarlemNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Inmate suing city after Rikers slashing
Father determined to find daughter missing since December
Teacher's interactive slavery lesson outrages students, parents
Some call for 'I Love NY' billboards to be taken down
Why you got paid more this week
Man arrested for DWI while attending DWI victim panel
Worker who sent Hawaii alert was '100% sure it was real'
'Bachelor' contestant ID'd as missing person
Show More
READ IT: Russia probe memo released after Trump declassifies it
Exclusive: Cold case murder of student gets new look
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
Dispute at high school escalates to pickle juice, bleach fight
February's best buys and biggest busts
More News
Top Video
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
Boy, man killed in Perth Amboy house fire
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, SI Chuck does not
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video