Dispute between girls at high school escalates to pickle juice, bleach fight in Queens

By Eyewitness News
BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
A dispute between two 16-year-old girls at a Queens high school resulted in one throwing bleach at the other.

One of the students at Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside threw pickle juice during the dispute, and the other responded by throwing bleach, authorities said.

Those two girls and three others who were splashed by the bleach were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

After they are treated, both 16-year-old girls will be charged, police said.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high schoolattackQueensBaysideNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News