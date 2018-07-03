A dispute between two street vendors resulted in a slashing in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.The incident happened at Broadway and Warren Street near City Hall.Authorities say things got heated over where each were standing while selling their water.A 37-year-old vendor allegedly pulled an air pistol and pointed it at the other, and in response, the 21-year-old vendor pulled a utility knife and slashed the 37-year-old.After the slashing, police say two women pepper sprayed the man with the air pistol. All four were taken into custody, and charges are pending.The vendor slashed in the arm was taken to Bellevue Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Before he was taken away, witnesses heard him say, "I'm OK. I'm all right, baby."----------