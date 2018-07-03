Dispute between street vendors results in slashing in Lower Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

An incident involving two street vendors resulted in a slashing on Tuesday afternoon.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A dispute between two street vendors resulted in a slashing in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened at Broadway and Warren Street near City Hall.

Authorities say things got heated over where each were standing while selling their water.

A 37-year-old vendor allegedly pulled an air pistol and pointed it at the other, and in response, the 21-year-old vendor pulled a utility knife and slashed the 37-year-old.

After the slashing, police say two women pepper sprayed the man with the air pistol. All four were taken into custody, and charges are pending.

The vendor slashed in the arm was taken to Bellevue Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Before he was taken away, witnesses heard him say, "I'm OK. I'm all right, baby."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingLower ManhattanManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News