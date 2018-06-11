Woman arrested after two children traveled in pet kennels in car

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the details on the woman's arrest. (Memphis Police Department/Facebook)

Eyewitness News
MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WABC) --
A Tennessee woman is now behind bars after video shows two young children traveling in pet kennels inside her car.

According to Memphis police, Leimome Cheeks, 62, said there was no room inside her car, so she told the seven and eight-year-olds to get inside the kennels.

There was no air conditioning in the back of the car, while temperatures in the area reached about 95 degrees.

Cheeks was charged with child endangerment.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestchild abuse
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News