Doctor sentenced for shooting former boss at Chappaqua deli

Candace McCowan reports on the conviction of Hengjun Chao, who shot his former boss at a deli in Chappaqua.

CHAPPAQUA, New York (WABC) --
A man who was convicted of shooting his former boss at a deli in Chappaqua apologized Wednesday morning. Hengjun Chao was sentenced to 28 years for the crime.

Dr. Dennis Charney was very emotional as he took the stand Wednesday, saying the shooting caused distress not just for him, but for his family.

"Dr. Chao's attempt to murder me not only caused great physical injury, but has changed my life and the life of my family forever," said Dr. Charney.

Dr. Charney described the terror he faced the day he was shot as he read his victim impact statement to the court.

"Your honor, there is no doubt that Hengjun Chao tried to murder me. I repeat that - he tried to murder me. It is a living breathing memory," he added.

Chao was sentenced to 28 years behind bars. Prosecutors say he stalked Dr. Charney and shot him with a shotgun as he left a deli in Chappaqua, hitting Dr. Charney in the shoulder and side as well as striking an innocent bystander.

Chao also spoke to the court before his sentenced was announced.

"I respectfully and sincerely apologize for my actions," he said.

Chao was convicted in June of attempted second degree murder and criminal use of a firearm. Prosecutors say that Chao, a former research assistant, targeted Dr. Charney because he was on a committee that fired Chao from his job at Mount Sinai.
