FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --A fundraising effort for the family of a Long Island high school football player killed in a pre-season training accident is getting an overwhelming community response.
Joshua Mileto was killed Thursday when a log he and other teammates at Sachem East High School were carrying during a training exercise fell and struck him in the head. The accident happened during a preseason conditioning camp at the school.
A GoFundMe page set up by friends in the Farmingville community had raised over $30,000 by midday Friday.
A spokeswoman for the Sachem School District said the start of football training will begin Monday as scheduled.
The 16-year-old wide receiver and defensive back was described by friends as a selfless, caring teenager.
Mileto was rushed from the field in cardiac arrest and was later pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.
School officials said about a half dozen coaches were supervising at the time of the accident.
Kennth Graham, the school district superintendent, expressed condolences in a written statement:
"The district is devastated by this horrific accident and words cannot express the grief we feel as a school community. We extend our deepest condolences to the student's family and friends during this terribly difficult time."
Grief counselors were at the school throughout the day trying to help students and faculty members.