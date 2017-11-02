Dozens evacuated as large water main break floods streets in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A large water main break is flooding streets in a Brooklyn neighborhood and has forced dozens of people out of their homes.

Water is shooting into the air and flooding Pacific Street in Crown Heights.

Crews are en route to cap the main.



Police have Atlantic Avenue blocked off to traffic.

50 residents have been evacuated from two buildings.

The city Department of Environmental Protection is trying to find the source of the break.

There are no reports of injuries.
