There's a new twist on an old problem in Rockland County, New York.For decades, police and residents have dealt with drag racing in Clarkstown. Now, videos of the illegal road races are popping up online.One recent clip posted to YouTube shows two cars racing on the New York State Thruway. In the video, a BMW M235i and a Ford Focus travel at high speed after getting on I-287 in Nanuet.Watch it here:A strip mall near the highway, Thruway Plaza, has long been a gathering spot for car enthusiasts. Over the years, police have stepped up enforcement in response to residents' complaints about noise.Now, police say they're concerned the quest for popularity on the Internet and social media could lead to a spike in drag racing.So far, there have been no accidents or injuries reported that can be linked to street racing.