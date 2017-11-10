Police in Queens say woman struck two children on the sidewalk with her car, but kept on going.The 35-year-old woman then crashed into a house a quarter mile away, where a pregnant woman was cooking in the kitchen.It all began at 170th St. and Jamaica Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday.The two children, ages 2 and 6, were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but had no visible injuries.The pregnant woman was also not injured in the crash.Police say the driver was taken into custody at the scene of the crash and charges against her are pending.