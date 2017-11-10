Driver allegedly hits children, then smashes into pregnant woman's house in Queens

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Police in Queens say woman struck two children on the sidewalk with her car, but kept on going.

The 35-year-old woman then crashed into a house a quarter mile away, where a pregnant woman was cooking in the kitchen.

It all began at 170th St. and Jamaica Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday.

The two children, ages 2 and 6, were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but had no visible injuries.

The pregnant woman was also not injured in the crash.

Police say the driver was taken into custody at the scene of the crash and charges against her are pending.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car into buildinghit and runchildren hit by carJamaicaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Young girl dies after being hit by school bus
Man arrested in connection with missing teen's murder
Video: 2 rats battle over French fry in NYC subway station
Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true
Teen fatally run over by fleeing driver after minor collision
NYC Schools Chancellor addresses allegations principal failed to report student sex assaults
Tearful meeting for pair forever linked by face transplant
Cemetery sued after remains found 'dripping' out of casket
Show More
6 stories of scaffolding collapse outside Queens school
DA investigating building at center of Eyewitness News report
Man dragged 2 blocks under van after road rage dispute
Woman charged in deadly Brooklyn fire
Apartments evacuated, block closed after cracks found in building
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos