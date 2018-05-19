Driver arrested after Bronx accident leaves 5 injured

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) --
Five people, at least one of them a pedestrian, were being treated for minor injuries after an accident in the Bronx Friday morning, and now the driver is under arrest.

Forty-six-year-old David Fennell, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was charged with reckless endangerment and assault, among other charges.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. at 175th Street and Grand Concourse.

Authorities said Fennell was driving northbound on Grand Concourse and East 173rd Street struck a parked car and an occupied vehicle.

In an attempted to flee, he allegedly struck several other parked vehicles, trees and another occupied car.

Police said Fennell hit another car at a red light at 175th Street and Grand Concourse, pushing the car into a 73-year-old female who suffered severe body trauma. She is listed in critical condition and is fighting for her life.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene, and the accident remains under investigation.

The victims were taken to area hospitals.

