Driver charged in Jersey City hit and run that killed 2 teens due in court

The driver charged in a fatal Jersey City hit and run will go before a judge.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
The 20-year-old driver charged with fleeing after two teens were fatally struck in Jersey City makes his first appearance before a judge Wednesday morning.

A detention hearing for Rashaun Bell will be held in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge Paul DePascale in the Hudson County Administration Building in Jersey City.

Prosecutors will ask that Bell, who last year was named among Jersey City's "most violent" gang members during a sweep, be held without bail.

He is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, with additional charges expected.


Authorities say Bell and three passengers abandoned a car after hitting 15-year-old Elionel Jimenez and 16-year-old Alexander Rosas-Floras. Two of the passengers returned to the scene.

Jimenez died at the scene and Rosas-Floras died at a hospital.
